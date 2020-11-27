Global  
 

Rugby league: Stunning last-second finish gives St Helens victory in Super League grand final

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Rugby league: Stunning last-second finish gives St Helens victory in Super League grand finalSt Helens scored a dramatic try after the final hooter to beat fierce rival Wigan 8-4 in Super League's grand final and retain the British topflight title this morning.The lowest-scoring final in Super League history had a scarcely...
 Ahead of his final game of Rugby League, Wigan legend Sean O’Loughlin catches up with brother-in-law Andy Farrell, nephew Owen Farrell and former teammate Terry O’Connor as he looks back on his career.

