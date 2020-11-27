Rugby league: Stunning last-second finish gives St Helens victory in Super League grand final
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
St Helens scored a dramatic try after the final hooter to beat fierce rival Wigan 8-4 in Super League's grand final and retain the British topflight title this morning.The lowest-scoring final in Super League history had a scarcely...
