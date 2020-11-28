Europa League: Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers



Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on October 26, 2020 Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester



Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on October 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance in Europa League Arsenal's academy products helped the team cruise into to the knockout stage of the Europa League on Thursday, while Leicester needed a late equalizer from Jamie...

Japan Today 1 day ago



