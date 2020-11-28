Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europa League: Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Arsenal's academy products helped the team cruise into to the knockout stage of the Europa League while Leicester needed a late equaliser from Jamie Vardy to advance.

Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pepe showed his better side after he was sent off in a 0-0 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring the opening...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League [Video]

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers [Video]

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers

Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester [Video]

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester

Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance in Europa League

 Arsenal's academy products helped the team cruise into to the knockout stage of the Europa League on Thursday, while Leicester needed a late equalizer from Jamie...
Japan Today