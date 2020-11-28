Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Everton v Leeds United Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Everton and Leeds United will share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. Everton will be looking to get their top-four challenge back on track after a three-game losing streak undermined their positive start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. The Toffees were sitting at […] 👓 View full article

