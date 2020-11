Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Dani Ceballos put his training-ground clash with Arsenal team-mate David Luiz down to “similar leadership qualities”, believing the incident can have a positive impact on the squad. The Athletic reported last week that Ceballos, who clashed with Eddie Nketiah in the warm-up before the Gunners’ win at Fulham in September, and David Luiz had been involved in […]