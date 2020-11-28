Global  
 

Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin is similar to Les Ferdinand as Everton star chases Newcastle legend’s Premier League goal record

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Trevor Sinclair has been so impressed with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s start to the season that he’s compared the Everton star with former Premier League striker Les Ferdinand. Calvert-Lewin is currently the Premier League’s top scorer this season, with ten strikes in nine matches. He’ll be looking to add to his tally as the Toffees take on […]
