Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin is similar to Les Ferdinand as Everton star chases Newcastle legend’s Premier League goal record
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Trevor Sinclair has been so impressed with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s start to the season that he’s compared the Everton star with former Premier League striker Les Ferdinand. Calvert-Lewin is currently the Premier League’s top scorer this season, with ten strikes in nine matches. He’ll be looking to add to his tally as the Toffees take on […]
Trevor Sinclair has been so impressed with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s start to the season that he’s compared the Everton star with former Premier League striker Les Ferdinand. Calvert-Lewin is currently the Premier League’s top scorer this season, with ten strikes in nine matches. He’ll be looking to add to his tally as the Toffees take on […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources