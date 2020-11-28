Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Vanderbilt Commodores soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller substituted as a kicker for the football team against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Her second-half kickoff made her the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. Vanderbilt fell to Mizzou, 41-0.
