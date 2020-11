Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Blitz Recap: North-South State Title Games



Northwest Rankin, Clinton and Ridgeland's seasons come to an end in the Final Four of their respective high school football state championship playoff brackets. The Magee Trojans will be the lone area.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 04:07 Published 19 hours ago

Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more



Xavier takes down Toledo, OSU cancels its game against Illinois for COVID-19, UK faces Florida and Miami (Ohio) steps up to Akron. Plus, should fans be concerned about reports of a "toxic" Bengals.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 04:44 Published 19 hours ago