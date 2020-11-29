Global  
 

Vanderbilt Fires Football Coach Derek Mason

Daily Caller Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Vanderbilt has fired head football coach Derek Mason. One day after playing the first woman in a Power Five football game, the Commodores announced that they had fired Mason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) He was 27-55 during his time at Vandy, and 0-8 this season. Vanderbilt is […]
