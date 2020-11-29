Vanderbilt Fires Football Coach Derek Mason

Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Vanderbilt has fired head football coach Derek Mason. One day after playing the first woman in a Power Five football game, the Commodores announced that they had fired Mason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) He was 27-55 during his time at Vandy, and 0-8 this season. Vanderbilt is […]
Xavier takes down Toledo, OSU cancels its game against Illinois for COVID-19, UK faces Florida and Miami (Ohio) steps up to Akron. Plus, should fans be concerned about reports of a "toxic" Bengals locker room? RB Giovani Bernard and coach Zac Taylor weigh in before Sunday's game against the Giants....
NFL kickers might get more hate from fans than any other football players. But how hard is their job? Average guy Clay Skipper grew up hating on his beloved New York Jets' kickers, so we challenged him..
Ganderbal football academy is grooming young players in Jammu and Kashmir. Budding talent of Kashmir is taking up the world-popular sport. With an aim to ace the game and sharpen their skills, players..