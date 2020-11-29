Global  
 

Jehan pips Mick Schumacher for maiden podium in Formula 2

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Rising Indian racer Jehan Daruvala earned his maiden Formula 2 podium after pipping championship leader Mick Schumacher in a gripping battle for the third place at the Bahrain Grand Prix support race, here. Starting eighth on the grid, Jehan gained two places and stayed sixth for a few laps. However, in Lap 5, he lost two places...
