Jehan pips Mick Schumacher for maiden podium in Formula 2 Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

... Rising Indian racer Jehan Daruvala earned his maiden Formula 2 podium after pipping championship leader Mick Schumacher in a gripping battle for the third place at the Bahrain Grand Prix support race, here. Starting eighth on the grid, Jehan gained two places and stayed sixth for a few laps. However, in Lap 5, he lost two places 👓 View full article

