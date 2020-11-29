Manchester United lining up shock swoop for former Red Devil Jonny Evans as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to lure Leicester ace back to Old Trafford

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Manchester United are contemplating a shock move to re-sign Leicester defender Jonny Evans in January, reports claim. The 32-year-old won three Premier League titles at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2015 before moving to West Brom and later Leicester in 2018. The Northern Ireland international has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-halves […]