Manchester United lining up shock swoop for former Red Devil Jonny Evans as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to lure Leicester ace back to Old Trafford

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Manchester United are contemplating a shock move to re-sign Leicester defender Jonny Evans in January, reports claim. The 32-year-old won three Premier League titles at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2015 before moving to West Brom and later Leicester in 2018. The Northern Ireland international has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-halves […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation 00:54

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

