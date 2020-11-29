Global  
 

Greenwood returns for Man Utd as Van de Beek makes first Premier League start

Mason Greenwood has been included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United XI for the clash with Southampton – along with Donny van de Beek.  Greenwood has not started for United since the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal on November 1, though the teenager did come on as a substitute in the 4-1 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.  However, Solskjaer has handed the forward – […]
