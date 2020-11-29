Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona renaissance continues with stunning volley vs Osasuna as Lionel Messi wears Newell’s Old Boys shirt in tribute to late Diego Maradona
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Antoine Griezmann’s resurgence continued on Sunday afternoon with the Barcelona attacker scoring an incredible volley in his side’s 4-0 victory against Osasuna, in which Lionel Messi also paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona. Ahead of the match, Ronald Koeman had called on his players to produce a performance befitting of the Argentina legend, who […]