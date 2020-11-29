Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona renaissance continues with stunning volley vs Osasuna as Lionel Messi wears Newell’s Old Boys shirt in tribute to late Diego Maradona

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Antoine Griezmann’s resurgence continued on Sunday afternoon with the Barcelona attacker scoring an incredible volley in his side’s 4-0 victory against Osasuna, in which Lionel Messi also paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona. Ahead of the match, Ronald Koeman had called on his players to produce a performance befitting of the Argentina legend, who […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Serie A to play Maradona 'Live is Life' tribute

Serie A to play Maradona 'Live is Life' tribute 01:58

 Clubs across Serie A will pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona this weekend, with footage of the Argentine's famous 'Live is Life' warm-up in 1989.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remembered former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, with a moment's silence ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna on Sunday (November 29).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published
Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures [Video]

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona

 Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's emphatic win over Osasuna.
BBC Sport

Messi pays Maradona tribute after scoring in Barcelona win

 Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's emphatic win over Osasuna.
BBC News