'Have no explanations,' says stunned Zidane after Real Madrid's loss

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
'Have no explanations,' says stunned Zidane after Real Madrid's loss
*Real Madrid slumped to a 1-2 loss at home to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday as city rivals Atletico moved level with leaders Real Sociedad after extending their winning run to six matches.

Lucas Perez scored a fifth-minute penalty and Joselu added a second just after half-time following an awful mistake by...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency 05:12

 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.

