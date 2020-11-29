Broncos’ Kendall Hinton goes 1-for-9, 13 yards, two interceptions in emergency QB duty
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Denver Broncos practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton was elevated to the active roster as the team's starting quarterback less than 24 hours ahead of time due to the entire QB room being out in COVID protocol. Hinton predictably struggled, going 1-for-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions, making Denver the first team since 1998 to throw more interceptions than completions in a game.