Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United stars must learn from Bruno Fernandes

The Sport Review Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that all of his Manchester United players can learn from the example that Bruno Fernandes has been setting for the Red Devils on the pitch. Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s top players since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. The Portugal […]
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes has a similar 'presence, influence and impact' to fellow Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

