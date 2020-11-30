Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United stars must learn from Bruno Fernandes
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that all of his Manchester United players can learn from the example that Bruno Fernandes has been setting for the Red Devils on the pitch. Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s top players since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. The Portugal […]
