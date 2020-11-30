Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier date: When is UFC blockbuster? What is the latest news? TV channel and live stream?
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Conor McGregor is set to return to action in the New Year and headline UFC 257 with a clash against old rival Dustin Poirier. McGregor, who beat Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014, is training for his Octagon return despite retiring for the third time earlier this year. ‘The Notorious’ beat Donald Cerrone last January […]
Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published