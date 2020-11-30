Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier date: When is UFC blockbuster? What is the latest news? TV channel and live stream?

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Conor McGregor is set to return to action in the New Year and headline UFC 257 with a clash against old rival Dustin Poirier. McGregor, who beat Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014, is training for his Octagon return despite retiring for the third time earlier this year. ‘The Notorious’ beat Donald Cerrone last January […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC [Video]

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED

Yesterday, Conor McGregor had big news on Twitter. The former UFC champ had said he was retiring, again, but now he will be fighting Dustin Poirier on January 23rd. McGregor said he’d want the fight..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:12Published
Long Way Up Trailer - Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman - Motorbike trip [Video]

Long Way Up Trailer - Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman - Motorbike trip

Long Way Up — First Look - Apple TV+ Motorbike buddies Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman have ridden across most of the Earth together. What's another 13,000 miles? Watch the docuseries #LongWayUp..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:18Published