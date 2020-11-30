Global  
 

Ryan Mason ‘shocked’ by Arsenal’s David Luiz decision and says ‘dangerous’ concussion protocols ‘MUST be changed’

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020
Ryan Mason has called for football’s ‘dangerous’ concussion protocols to be radically improved after witnessing Raul Jimenez’s sickening clash of heads with David Luiz. The Wolves striker underwent surgery on a fractured skull on Sunday night after a heavy clash with Arsenal defender Luiz. Jimenez received lengthy treatment on the Emirates pitch before being stretchered […]
