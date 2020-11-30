Ryan Mason ‘shocked’ by Arsenal’s David Luiz decision and says ‘dangerous’ concussion protocols ‘MUST be changed’
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Ryan Mason has called for football’s ‘dangerous’ concussion protocols to be radically improved after witnessing Raul Jimenez’s sickening clash of heads with David Luiz. The Wolves striker underwent surgery on a fractured skull on Sunday night after a heavy clash with Arsenal defender Luiz. Jimenez received lengthy treatment on the Emirates pitch before being stretchered […]
