|
|
FA Cup draw: Tottenham Hotspur to visit eighth-division club Marine; Liverpool, Arsenal get tough matchups
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
An eighth-tier soccer club will face off against Tottenham in third round of FA Cup
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Marine keeper fancies Liverpool in FA Cup draw 00:38
Marine goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant is hoping his club from the eighth tier of English football get Liverpool when the draw for the FA Cup third round is made on Monday evening.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February
VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE FROM QATAR / LIVERPOOL WITH CLUB WORLD CUP TROPHY / BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING SHOWS: ZURICH SWITZERLAND (FILE) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF FIFA SIGN 2. FIFA FLAGS DOHA,
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:17Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|