FA Cup draw: Tottenham Hotspur to visit eighth-division club Marine; Liverpool, Arsenal get tough matchups

CBS Sports Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
An eighth-tier soccer club will face off against Tottenham in third round of FA Cup
 Marine goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant is hoping his club from the eighth tier of English football get Liverpool when the draw for the FA Cup third round is made on Monday evening.

FA Cup third round: Marine host Tottenham, Liverpool face Aston Villa

 Tottenham will take on non-league Marine in the third round of the FA Cup. Jose Mourinho’s Premier League leaders will face the eighth-tier club after their...
