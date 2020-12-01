Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victorious Lewis Hamilton praises F1's safety rules after Grosjean accident

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A victorious Lewis Hamilton kept his composure and then praised Formula One's safety systems on Sunday after Romain Grosjean escaped from a frightening fireball after a crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The newly-crowned seven-time champion cruised to his 11th win this year in his Mercedes with a masterful drive in challenging and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Thanksgiving Leftover Safety TIps

Thanksgiving Leftover Safety TIps 00:50

 Thanksgiving leftovers are delicious, but how long is it safe to eat them? Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like