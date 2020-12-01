Jack Grealish compared to former Chelsea star Eden Hazard as Aston Villa captain’s stats are better than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Jack Grealish is outperforming the world’s best players this season. The Aston Villa captain scored his fifth goal of the Premier League campaign in his side’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Monday in a year that has also seen him break into the England side. In addition to his five goals, Grealish has registered […]
