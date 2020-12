Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants More Fans At Home Games: 'I See A Continued Aggressive Approach'



"We've had almost a third of the attendance in the NFL. I'm proud of that. Our stadium is particularly suited for airiness, openness, air circulation," said Jones. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Nick Wright: Bucs don't need AB & Jerry Jones misspoke on Dak in Dallas | THE HERD



Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Antonio Brown joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerry Jones' comments on Dak Prescott & draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys & more. Nick feels AB is rather.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:02 Published on November 11, 2020