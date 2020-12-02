Romelu Lukaku double keeps Inter alive in Champions League
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Romelu Lukaku kept Inter Milan's Champions League hopes alive on Tuesday, scoring two second-half goals to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their penultimate group game. Lukaku's double gave Inter their first victory in the Champions League this season in a rollercoaster game, blowing Group B wide open...
