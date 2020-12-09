CL: Inter Milan bank on Romelu Lukaku for European survival Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Inter Milan are counting on prolific striker Romelu Lukaku to power the former three-time winners into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday in a must-win clash against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Belgian scored a double in a 3-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach last time out to keep the Italian giants alive in the continental... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources CL: Antonio Conte in firing line as Inter seek miracle to advance Antonio Conte is in the firing line with another Champions League failure looming as his Inter Milan side head to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday with their...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





