CL: Inter Milan bank on Romelu Lukaku for European survival

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Inter Milan are counting on prolific striker Romelu Lukaku to power the former three-time winners into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday in a must-win clash against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Belgian scored a double in a 3-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach last time out to keep the Italian giants alive in the continental...
