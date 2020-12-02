Global  
 

Virat Kohli crosses 12000 ODI runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in Canberra ODI vs Australia

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 12000 runs in ODIs as the Indian cricket team skipper started confidently in Canberra ODI vs Australia.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul 01:26

 Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said. "We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a...

