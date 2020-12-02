Global  
 

News24.com | Porto reach last 16, Man City top group after stalemate

News24 Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's "incredible personality" after they sealed first place in Champions League Group C with a 0-0 draw against Porto that also sent the hosts in the last 16 on Tuesday.
 Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Post-match press conference with Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola following their 0-0 draw with Porto in the ChampionsLeague.

