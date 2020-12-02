News24.com | Porto reach last 16, Man City top group after stalemate
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's "incredible personality" after they sealed first place in Champions League Group C with a 0-0 draw against Porto that also sent the hosts in the last 16 on Tuesday.
Manchester City take on Porto tonight looking to secure top stop in their Champions League Group C. City have won four from four in Europe this season including... talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com •Belfast Telegraph