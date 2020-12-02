Global  
 

Sounders nab 15th straight home playoff win,1-0 over FC Dallas, advance to Western finals

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Sounders nab 15th straight home playoff win,1-0 over FC Dallas, advance to Western finalsThe Seattle Sounders advanced to the Western Conference Finals by defeating FC Dallas in the postseason for the second straight year, 1-0. It was the Sounders' 15th straight home playoff win, the longest streak in MLS history. Shane O'Neill was the surprise hero, scoring the only goal for either side and helping Seattle move within two wins of a repeat title.
