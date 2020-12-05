Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Pope vs Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin strikes again: What did Gareth Southgate learn from Everton draw at Burnley?

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
There were no fans in attendance for the 1-1 draw between Everton and Burnley, but there was one very keen onlooker in the stands. Gareth Southgate watched on with avid interest as Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck his 11th goal in as many Premier League games to cancel out Robbie Brady’s early strike for the Clarets. And […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland [Video]

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
'No one seriously challenging Pickford' [Video]

'No one seriously challenging Pickford'

Jordan Pickford was left on the bench by Everton last weekend but manager Gareth Southgate says the goalkeeper remains England's number one after a series of good performances for his country.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published
Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot [Video]

Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published