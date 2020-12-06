EPL: Manchester City into Top Four

Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Manchester City climbed into the Premier League's top four on Saturday, easing past Fulham 2-0 as fans returned to the English top-flight for the first time in nine months. Pep Guardiola's team have had a patchy start to the season but are now just three points behind leaders Tottenham after a dominant display at the Etihad....