EPL: Manchester City into Top Four

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Manchester City climbed into the Premier League's top four on Saturday, easing past Fulham 2-0 as fans returned to the English top-flight for the first time in nine months. Pep Guardiola's team have had a patchy start to the season but are now just three points behind leaders Tottenham after a dominant display at the Etihad....
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin

In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin 19:24

 Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City. Ahead of the exciting fixture, he speaks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

