MLB sues insurance providers, cites billions in virus losses Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The league's lawsuit says providers have refused to pay claims made by MLB despite its "all-risk" policy purchases. The 2020 season was played almost entirely without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources MLB sues insurance providers, cites billions in virus losses Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season played almost...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago