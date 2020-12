No. 14 Coastal Carolina holds on vs. No. 8 BYU with dramatic stop on 1-yard line Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

No. 14 Coastal Carolina beat No. 8 BYU in dramatic fashion by stopping the Cougars' Dax Milne just short of the end zone on the game's final play.

