Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ind vs Aus: Chahal substituting for Jadeja was within rules, says Gavaskar

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar finds nothing wrong in Yuzvendra Chahal coming on as a "concussion substitute" for Ravindra Jadeja but doesn't like the concept of teams being provided cushion for a batsman's inability to face bouncers.

Chahal replaced Jadeja, who got hit on the head, in the first T20 International and did...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chahal playing for Jadeja was within rules but don’t agree with concussion substitutes, says Gavaskar

 “An Australian match referee had no objection to that. So I don’t see why there is so much of noise about it.”
Hindu