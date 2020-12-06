O Canada singer addresses firing by Vancouver Canucks at anti-mask rally Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Mark Donnelly, who sang O Canada at the Vancouver Canucks hockey games, says he knew he might lose his job for standing up against what he describes as the "tyranny" of COVID-19 restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

