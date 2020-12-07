Global  
 

Mark Waugh: ICC must employ neutral doctor for concussion call

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes the game's governing body ICC should consider appointing a neutral doctor to assess players hit on the head and make a concussion decision. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a "concussion substitute" after he was hit on the head in the first T20...
