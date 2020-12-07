Pakistan cricketers set to leave isolation following negative COVID-19 tests Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The Pakistan men's cricket team, which is currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, is now all set to come out of it and train, health ministry permitting.



All members of the Pakistan touring party have returned negative results in their fifth and final round of Covid-19 testing on Day 12 of their managed isolation. They... 👓 View full article

