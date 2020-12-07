Jose Mourinho has ‘brainwashed’ Tottenham players into winners as Tim Sherwood hails Spurs boss for creating ‘cartel’
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood believes Jose Mourinho has ‘brainwashed’ the Spurs players into becoming serial winners like him. Mourinho produced a tactical masterclass on Sunday as the Lilywhites beat arch rivals Arsenal 2-0 despite having just 30 per cent of the ball. Two outstanding, counter-attacking goals from Heung-min Son and Harry Kane gave Tottenham […]
