Shannon Sharpe: Giants proved they want the NFC East in upset win against Seahawks | UNDISPUTED
Monday, 7 December 2020 () The New York Giants pulled off the upset of the week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-12. After their 4th straight win, the 5-and-7 Giants will now be in 1st place in the NFC East. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what contributed to the Giants win, and why the Seahawks should be concerned for the rest of the season.
CBS New York sports anchor Steve Overmyer breaks down games in the NFC East for Week 14. The Giants look to fend off the Cardinals, while Washington tries to maintain some momentum against the 49ers...
