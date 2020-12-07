Global  
 

Breakdancing, surfing among 4 events added for 2024 Paris Olympics

CBC.ca Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Breakdancing became an official Olympic sport on Monday. The International Olympic Committee's pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games.
