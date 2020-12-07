Global  
 

Millwall and Queens Park Rangers plan ‘show of solidarity’ in first game at The Den since fans booed players taking a knee

talkSPORT Monday, 7 December 2020
Millwall and QPR players will link arms in ‘a show of solidarity’ before their Championship clash at The Den on Tuesday. A section of Millwall fans booed both sets of players on Saturday before the match with Derby as they knelt before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It sparked anger among the […]
News video: 'Fans who boo the knee should be identified'

'Fans who boo the knee should be identified' 03:56

 Show Racism The Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby believes Millwall will take action against the minority of fans who booed players for taking the knee.

Queens Park Rangers players will take the knee at Millwall where fans booed gesture

 Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton says his side will take the knee ahead of Tuesday's league game at Millwall.
BBC News