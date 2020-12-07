Millwall and Queens Park Rangers plan ‘show of solidarity’ in first game at The Den since fans booed players taking a knee
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Millwall and QPR players will link arms in ‘a show of solidarity’ before their Championship clash at The Den on Tuesday. A section of Millwall fans booed both sets of players on Saturday before the match with Derby as they knelt before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It sparked anger among the […]
