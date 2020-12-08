Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend ‘saddened’ by fans who booed taking the knee and expresses disappointment that Millwall and QPR players will not perform gesture before Championship clash
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Kick It Out’s head of development Troy Townsend has expressed his disappointment that Millwall and QPR players will not join together to take the knee before Tuesday night’s London derby at the Den. A large section of Millwall fans shamed the club as they booed players who took the knee in support of the Black […]
