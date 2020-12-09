Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket, shares heartfelt post on Twitter
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Parthiv Patel made his announcement via a heartfelt post on social media site Twitter.
Parthiv wrote, "Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as I bring down the curtains on this...
