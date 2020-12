Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Ohio State Buckeyes belong at No. 3 while the Clemson Tigers belong at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings according to Joel Klatt. He said the Buckeyes' win over the Indiana Hoosiers gives them a better resume than Clemson, who lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Hear what Joel Klatt thinks about the rest of the CFP rankings.