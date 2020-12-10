Zinedine Zidane not facing Real Madrid sacking says former president as Mauricio Pochettino tipped to become new Los Blancos boss
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon insists Zinedine Zidane is NOT facing the sack. The Los Blancos boss had been under pressure following defeats to Alaves and Shakhtar Donetsk in LaLiga and the Champions League respectively. However, former Bernabeu chief Calderon believes Zidane’s job is not at risk as Real topped their Champions League group […]
LOS ANGLES - How do you solve ad targeting when the fabric of the practice is being torn up? By dealing with real people. That's according to one ad agency exec using proprietary technology to maintain..