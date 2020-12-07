It's a gigantic step backwards: Barcelona boss after loss to Cadiz Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Lionel Messi's Barcelona suffered a fourth Liga defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 to Cadiz on Saturday, while Real Madrid eased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane with their first league win since October. Barca are now a distant seventh, 12 points off leaders Atletico Madrid, who beat Real Valladolid 2-0. "It's a gigantic... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

