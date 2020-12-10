Global  
 

Chris Broussard wouldn’t put Anthony Davis at #2 in the NBA rankings | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Chris Broussard wouldn’t put Anthony Davis at #2 in the NBA rankings | UNDISPUTEDThe NBA Rankings have been released and Los Angeles Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis top the list at #1 and #2. Chris Broussard joins the show to tell Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe why he believes this list was 'lazy' and while he thinks Anthony Davis is a strong player, and a contender for MVP this year, he shouldn't be listed at the #2 spot.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
