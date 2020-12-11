Champions League: Sergio Aguero scores as Manchester City see off Marseille
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Sergio Aguero scored on his return from injury as a heavily-rotated Manchester City comfortably saw off Marseille 3-0 to end the French side's hopes of dropping into the Europa League.
City had already secured top spot in Champions League Group C and Pep Guardiola took the chance to hand a number of his key players a rest...
