F1 driver Nikita Mazepin 'sorry' for groping female in car and sharing video online. See post
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin was caught in the eye of a storm after he first posted and then deleted a video of a female passenger being groped in a car. The moment Mazepin shared the video, the pictures and screenshots went viral on social media immediately.
In a report by *Reuters*, Hass F1 team, who signed Mazepin for...
