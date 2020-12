Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane will feature in the north London derby with Arsenal despite an unspecified injury that will keep the Tottenham striker out of...

The result was better than the performance – Mourinho unhappy with Spurs after LASK draw Jose Mourinho was left with few positives to take from Tottenham’s 3-3 Europa League draw with LASK, as his side scraped through to the knockout stage. Dele...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago