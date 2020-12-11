Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes targets title after winning Premier League award again

SoccerNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020
Bruno Fernandes declared Manchester United can win the title this season after being named the Premier League’s player of the month for November.  Fernandes scored four goals in as many games to claim the honour for the third time in the calendar year, a feat most recently achieved by Tottenham’s Harry Kane in 2017.  The Portugal international averaged a goal every 86.25 minutes last […]
