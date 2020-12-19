Michael Owen replies when asked if Man United can win the title
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen says that Manchester United will be able to challenge for the Premier League title this season – as long as they can keep Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in their team. The Red Devils moved up into sixth place in the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to a 3-2 victory over […]
