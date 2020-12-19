Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen replies when asked if Man United can win the title

The Sport Review Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen says that Manchester United will be able to challenge for the Premier League title this season – as long as they can keep Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in their team. The Red Devils moved up into sixth place in the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to a 3-2 victory over […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Man Alive Title Is the Only Thing That Made Sense in 2020 [Video]

Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Man Alive Title Is the Only Thing That Made Sense in 2020

The actor is the 35th person to receive the title.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United

 Michael Owen is predicting that Leicester City will hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men...
The Sport Review