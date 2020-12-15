Former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier no more at 73
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Gerard Houllier, the French coach who set Liverpool back on the path to Premier League and European glory, has died aged 73. Houllier, who managed the Anfield giants from 1998 to 2004, died overnight Sunday to Monday after undergoing heart surgery. His career was blighted by health problems and he had to take a break during his...
