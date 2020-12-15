Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier no more at 73

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Gerard Houllier, the French coach who set Liverpool back on the path to Premier League and European glory, has died aged 73. Houllier, who managed the Anfield giants from 1998 to 2004, died overnight Sunday to Monday after undergoing heart surgery. His career was blighted by health problems and he had to take a break during his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73

Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73 02:11

 Gerard Houllier, who led Liverpool to a cup treble in 2001 and Lyon to a Ligue 1 title double, has died at the age of 73.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Houllier made me love Liverpool' [Video]

'Houllier made me love Liverpool'

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann admits Gerard Houllier's approach to management made him fall in love with the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:29Published
Rush: My gratitude to Houllier [Video]

Rush: My gratitude to Houllier

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush pays tribute to the small touches which he feels set Gerard Houllier apart from other managers after he died at the age of 73.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:41Published
Gerard Houlier dies aged 73 [Video]

Gerard Houlier dies aged 73

Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73. A legend amongst Liverpool fans, heenjoyed great success in football management.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Aston Villa fans 'absolutely devastated' at death of Gerard Houllier

Aston Villa fans 'absolutely devastated' at death of Gerard Houllier Aston Villa fans have been reacting to the sad news that former Villa and Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier has passed away at the age of 73 - here's what they have...
Lichfield Mercury Also reported by •Daily Star

Gerard Houllier was 'amazing with me', says Swansea City boss Steve Cooper

 Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper pays tribute to former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who has died at the age of 73.
BBC News

Danny Murphy recalls Gerard Houllier’s ‘touch of class’ after ex-Liverpool midfielder missed 2001 League Cup final as former boss dies aged 73

 Danny Murphy revealed a touching story about Gerard Houllier on talkSPORT as the former Liverpool midfielder paid an emotional tribute to the late Frenchman on...
talkSPORT