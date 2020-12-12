Tuchel says Neymar needs PSG freedom to prowl as Lyon test awaits
Neymar must be given freedom to focus on his game rather than worry about leadership, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday. The French champions have an internal system whereby they have five captains, with on-field skipper Marquinhos supported by Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe, Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti. Although Thiago Silva and […]
