Tuchel says Neymar needs PSG freedom to prowl as Lyon test awaits Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Neymar must be given freedom to focus on his game rather than worry about leadership, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday. The French champions have an internal system whereby they have five captains, with on-field skipper Marquinhos supported by Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe, Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti. Although Thiago Silva and […] 👓 View full article

